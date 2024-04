Stallings will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Stallings will get his second start through the Rockies' first seven games of the season. The 2021 Gold Glove Award winner had spent much of the past two seasons in a near-even timeshare at catcher with Nick Fortes in Miami, but Stallings now finds himself as the clear No. 2 option in Colorado after signing a one-year deal with the club in January.