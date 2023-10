Stallings is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday versus the Phillies.

Nick Fortes started behind the plate in Game 1 on Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout as the Marlins lost 4-1. Stallings will get the nod Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park with Miami trying to avoid elimination in the best-of-three series.