Stallings is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth for the visiting Marlins. Stallings slashed just .191/.278/.286 across 276 regular-season plate appearances this year with Miami, though Fortes wasn't really any better at .204/.263/.299 in his 323 plate appearances.