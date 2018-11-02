Callahan (shoulder) elected to become a free agent after getting outrighted from the Mets' 40-man roster Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Callahan underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in June after appearing in seven games for Triple-A Las Vegas. It's relatively unclear whether the 24-year-old will be ready to go for spring training at this point. In nine relief appearances with the Mets in 2017, he logged a 4.05 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with five strikeouts in 6.2 innings.