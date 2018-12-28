Callahan (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract which includes an invitation to major-league spring training with the Giants on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Callahan threw 6.2 innings for the Mets back in 2017, allowing four runs (three earned). He managed just 8.1 innings in 2018, all with Triple-A Las Vegas, before being shut down for shoulder surgery. The righty's readiness for spring training is not yet clear.