Mets' Jamie Callahan: Optioned to minors
Callahan was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The 23-year-old righty reached the majors for the first time last year, allowing three earned runs in 6.2 innings. He recorded a 2.94 ERA with 11.4 K/9 in 52 innings in the upper minors last season. With strong performances at Triple-A Las Vegas, he could return to the Mets' bullpen later this year.
