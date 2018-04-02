John Stilson: Cut loose by Pirates
Stilson was released by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Stilson was the Blue Jays' Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 after posting a combined 3.19 ERA across 53.2 innings split between Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire. The 27-year-old will now look for a minor-league deal elsewhere as he attempts to make his way to the majors for the first time in his career.
