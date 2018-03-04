Mariners' Ben Gamel: Feels better Saturday
Gamel (back) reported that his lower back felt better Saturday and doesn't expect to miss more than "another day or two", Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
The outfielder suffered his injury in Friday's batting practice, leading to him being scratched from the lineup against the Brewers. The fact that Gamel's back already felt better Saturday morning lends credence to the notion of a prompt return, one that could come in a Tuesday night tilt against the Rockies following Monday's off day.
