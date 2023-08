Gamel will serve as the Padres' designated hitter and bat eighth Wednesday versus the Orioles.

Gamel started in right field in his Padres debut Tuesday and went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI as part of a 10-3 blowout victory. Facing a 5.5-game deficit for the third NL Wild Card spot, San Diego will continue to ride the hot hand. That said, Gamel is a career .253/.333/.385 hitter in 2,210 plate appearances at the major-league level and should not be trusted for sustained fantasy production.