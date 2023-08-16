Gamel went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 win against Baltimore.

The Padres acquired Gamel in a trade with the Rays in July, but the veteran outfielder had spent all of his time in the minors this season prior to being called up Tuesday. He contributed to a big offensive effort by San Diego with a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning to make the score 10-0. Gamel can play all three outfield spots and also saw some time at first base at Triple-A this season, so he has a path to somewhat frequent playing time, though he isn't expected to have an everyday role while up with San Diego.