Gamel signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Gamel got into six games with the Padres in 2023 but spent most of the year in the minors. The 31-year-old is a career .252/.332/.384 hitter over parts of eight big-league seasons and could have a shot to break camp in a reserve outfielder role with the Mets.