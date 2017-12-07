Gamel is expected to get reps at first base during spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gamel played just one inning at first base in 2017 but has been working at the position during the offseason. The move gives Gamel added versatility, though he likely won't be viewed as anything more than depth at the position seeing as Ryon Healy, who the Mariners recently acquired from the Athletics, is expected to serve as the team's everyday first baseman. He could see some starts against right-handed pitching depending on Healy's splits, however.