Zamora (2-0) gave up an unearned run one one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the extra-inning win versus Oakland on Monday.

Zamora gave up an RBI single to Aramis Garcia in the 10th inning, but Seattle walked it off in the bottom half of the frame. The 28-year-old Zamora has earned wins in both of his appearances this season. He'll look to continue building trust with good outings for his new team after he was claimed off waivers from the Mets on May 22.