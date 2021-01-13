Thomas signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Thomas was invited to the Athletics' major-league camp in 2020 but failed to reach the big leagues during the abbreviated season. He'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff once again in 2021 and should compete for a roster spot with the Mariners at some point during the regular season. The 28-year-old slashed a combined .251/.325/.404 with 19 home runs and 108 RBI over multiple stints at the Double-A level over the last few seasons, but he'll need to work on improving his strikeout rate going forward.