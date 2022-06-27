The Angels claimed Thomas off waivers from the Astros on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Thomas will begin his second stint of the season in the Angels organization after he had been claimed off waivers by Houston on June 15 before being cast off the 40-man roster less than two weeks later. Aside from a one-game cameo with the Angels earlier this month, Thomas has otherwise spent the entire campaign at the Triple-A level. Between stops at Salt Lake and the Astros' affiliate in Sugar Land, the 29-year-old outfielder has slashed .293/.395/.492 with nine home runs and three stolen bases across 228 plate appearances.