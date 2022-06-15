The Astros claimed Thomas off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday.
Houston transferred outfielder Jake Meyers (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL to clear room on the 40-man roster for Thomas, who appeared in one big-league game for the Angels earlier this month before being designated for assignment. Though Thomas is expected to report to Triple-A Sugar Land initially, he could eventually get a look with the Astros in center field, which has been a revolving door of late. All of Chas McCormick, Jose Siri and Mauricio Dubon have made two starts in center apiece over the Astros' previous six games, with none having separated himself from the others in the competition for the everyday gig.