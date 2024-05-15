Celesten is hitting .452 with two home runs, one steal, and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) through eight games in the Arizona Complex League.

The top international signee in the 2023 J-15 class, Celesten was unable to play in official games last year due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but he's at the age-appropriate level for his pro debut and appears to have been worth the wait. A physical, athletic shortstop with loud tools, Celesten looks the part of a future top 10 prospect, and so far his hit tool has been better than advertised.