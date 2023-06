Celestin suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain during an intersquad game Thursday and will be out for 6-to-8 weeks, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Celestin is considered one of the top young prospects in the Seattle system, and he was handed a $4.7 million signing bonus in the winter of 2023. The 17-year-old shortstop offers significant fantasy upside, but he's not expected to make an impact on an MLB roster until the latter part of the decade.