Celesten is hitting .158 with one home run, one steal and 15 strikeouts in 11 games for High-A Everett.

Celesten, who was promoted from Single-A Modesto on Aug. 18, has an 18.8 percent walk rate and 31.3 percent strikeout rate in this tiny sample, in part because he's been more passive (48.8 percent swing rate at Single-A, 39.3 percent swing rate at High-A). Believed to have plus speed and plus power potential when he signed for $4.7 million as the headliner of the 2023 international signing class, Celesten's power has been mostly dormant, as he slashed .285/.349/.384 with five home runs and 20 steals in 93 games prior to his promotion to High-A. There is post-hype breakout potential with Celesten in 2026, but injuries earlier in his career have led to him no longer being young for his levels, so there will also be pressure on the switch-hitting shortstop to perform in his age-20 season.