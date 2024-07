Celesten aggravated a wrist injury in his first game back with with Mariners' Arizona Complex League affiliate on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Celesten missed more than a month of action with the wrist issue and then had it flare up again on a dive back into first base on a pickoff attempt. The 18-year-old also missed the entire 2023 campaign with a hamstring injury. He's shown off his top prospect pedigree this year when healthy, slashing .352/.431/.568 over 32 games.