Celesten is hitting .333 with two home runs, six steals and a 16.3 percent strikeout rate in 22 games for Single-A Modesto.

Celesten and Sebastian Walcott of the Rangers were the top two shortstops in the 2023 international signing class, but injuries early in Celesten's career led to him falling behind. This year marks his first exposure to full-season pitching, and while his 26 percent hard-hit rate isn't amazing, he should have no trouble growing into plus power, and his 81.7 percent contact rate is a very strong mark for a 19-year-old with his tools.