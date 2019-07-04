Strickland (lat) threw off the bullpen mound Wednesday and is expected to ramp up his efforts Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland was already slated for a bullpen session Saturday, but the fact he was already able to get back on a mound Wednesday was a welcome development. The veteran had progressed to throwing at 200 feet on flat ground as recently as Tuesday, so his recovery seems to finally be picking up significant steam. Despite recent progress, Strickland still figures to be several weeks away from a return, considering the forthcoming All-Star break and the fact he'll require a multi-appearance rehab assignment prior to activation.