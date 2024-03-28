The Angels reassigned Strickland to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Strickland had been in the hunt for a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen while attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, but Anaheim ultimately couldn't make room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for the journeyman reliever. His minor-league deal with the Angels doesn't contain an out clause, so he'll head to Salt Lake with the hope or performing well and eventually earning a call-up to Anaheim.