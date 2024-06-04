Strickland (2-1) earned the win in relief over San Diego on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Tyler Anderson allowed just one run over 6.2 standout frames before turning the ball over to Strickland with runners on second and third and two outs in the seventh inning. The reliever escaped the jam by getting David Peralta to fly out, then wiggled out of his own two-on, one-out situation in the eighth. Strickland subsequently became the pitcher of record when the Angels broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of that frame. Though he has primarily pitched in lower-leverage situations this year, Strickland has been arguably the team's most effective reliever, posting a 1.75 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB over 25.2 innings while notching two wins and two holds.