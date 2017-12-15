Mariners' James Ramsey: Heads to Minnesota
Ramsey signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Friday, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.
Ramsey has been toiling around at the Triple-A level since 2013, although he only appeared in one game during this past season. The outfielder slashed .264/.339/.433 with eight home runs and 38 RBI in 83 games for Oklahoma City within the Dodgers' system in 2016, and will likely start out this upcoming year with the Twins' Triple-A club. Although the soon-to-be 28-year-old hasn't received any time in the majors, he provides extra organizational depth in the outfield.
