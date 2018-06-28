Ramsey was released by Minnesota on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Ramsey split his time between the Double- and Triple-A level for the Twins in 2018. During 22 contests with Triple-A Rochester, he hit .240/.305/.267, adding just six RBI and a pair of extra-base hits. Ramsey will look to latch on and provide organizational depth with another club.

