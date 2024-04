Joyce is on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Arkansas with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Joyce logged a 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 83 strikeouts in 70 innings across 16 starts split between High-A and Double-A last year. It's unclear how serious the elbow injury is, but at least he wasn't put on the 60-day injured list.