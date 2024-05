Double-A Arkansas reinstated Joyce (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.

After making a two-inning rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Monday, Joyce was cleared to make his 2024 Double-A debut over the weekend after missing the first month of the season with a right elbow injury. He started in Sunday's 11-1 loss to Wichita and allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks over 1.2 innings.