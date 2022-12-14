Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Nov. 23.

Rodriguez spent the 2022 campaign in the Mets organization, covering 76.1 innings at Triple-A Syracuse and logging a 4.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 68:36 K:BB. The 27-year-old right-hander previously made 10 big-league appearances with the Angels between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

