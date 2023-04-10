site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jose Rodriguez: Summoned to majors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
The Mariners selected Rodriguez's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Rodriguez had thrown five scoreless innings for Tacoma to earn the promotion. He last appeared in the majors in 2020.
