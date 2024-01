The Mariners and Topa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.25 million contract Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Topa was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 32-year-old had a breakout season with the Mariners in 2023, posting a 2.61 ERA and 61:18 K:BB over 69 innings. He will handle high-leverage situations for Seattle again in 2024.