Topa (knee) will throw live batting practice Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

If Topa is able to get through BP without any issues, it's possible the Twins send him out on a rehab assignment. He's been on the injured list since the beginning of the season due to left patellar tendinitis, so he would likely require multiple appearances in the minors, but it appears the 33-year-old righty isn't too far away from rejoining the Twins' bullpen.