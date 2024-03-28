Minnesota placed Topa on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left patellar tendinitis.

With closer Jhoan Duran also opening the season on the IL with an oblique strain that will likely keep him sidelined for most of April, Topa might have been in position to cover some high-leverage innings out of the bullpen early in the season, but his own knee issue will foil those plans. Topa and Duran are joined on the shelf by four other relievers, leaving Griffin Jax and Brock Stewart as the most likely options to factor into the mix for saves in the first few weeks of the season.