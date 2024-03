Topa will begin the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with knee tendinitis Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.comreports.

The right-hander believers he can pitch through the injury, but the Twins will instead play it safe to start the season. Topa, who was acquired from Seattle as part of the return package for Jorge Polanco, recorded three saves and 24 holds with a 2.61 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61:18 K:BB across 69 innings last season with the Mariners.