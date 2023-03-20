The Mariners reassigned Wong to minor-league camp Monday.
Despite offering multi-position versatility in addition to possessing 39 games' worth of prior MLB experience, Wong never looked to be a serious threat to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster. Wong stole 41 bases in 47 attempts at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization in 2022, but he otherwise struggled at the dish (.670 OPS over 565 plate appearances) while playing in hitter-friendly parks in the Pacific Coast League. He'll likely head to Triple-A Tacoma to begin his time in the Seattle organization.