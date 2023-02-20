Wong agreed Monday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seattle marks the fourth organization for Wong, who was drafted by the Rays in 2013 before he had stints with the Giants and Angels over the past two seasons. The 27-year-old utility man saw big-league action in 2019 and 2021, but he spent the entire 2022 campaign with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake, slashing .260/.340/.330 with three home runs and 41 stolen bases. Wong will likely be ticketed for Triple-A Tacoma to begin his time in the Mariners organization.