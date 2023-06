Wong was traded from the Mariners to the White Sox on Thursday, Mike Curto of the Tacoma Rainiers broadcast team reports.

The return for the Mariners was unclear, though the move opened up a needed roster space for Triple-A Tacoma. Wong has recorded 109 plate appearances this season with Tacoma and maintained a .315/.422/.500 line. However, the 28-year-old has earned only 18 big-league plate appearances during his career and will likely remain organizational depth with the White Sox.