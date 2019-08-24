Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues tear in win
Seager went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a bases-loaded walk, and a second base on balls in the Mariners' 7-4 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.
Seager continues to be a proverbial thorn in the side of the opposition during his season-changing August, with Friday's production pushing his monthly average to .338 across 75 plate appearances. His latest pair of two-baggers also brings his extra-base hit tally for the month to 13 (five doubles, eight home runs), giving him an outside chance of eclipsing the combined 18 he mustered over June and July. Seager's extended tear has resulted in a 27-point boost in his season average to .247, which is partly responsible for his OPS enjoying a 134-point improvement to .817 since the calendar flipped.
