The Mariners acquired Perez and right-hander Mike Baumann from the Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for catcher Blake Hunt.

Perez signed a minor-league deal with the Orioles during the offseason, and he'll now be shipped to Seattle to provide the Mariners with additional depth behind the dish at Triple-A Tacoma. The 31-year-old backstop is slashing .221/.294/.325 with 13 RBI across 85 plate appearances with Triple-A Norfolk so far this season.