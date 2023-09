The Mets recalled Perez from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

Perez will come up from the minors to give the Mets a bench bat as Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) lands on the injured list. Perez played two games with the Mets in May, going 4-for-7 with a run scored. With Francisco Alvarez and Omar Narvaez already on the big-league roster, Perez's chances of starting one of New York's final games are low.