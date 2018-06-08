Mariners' Nick Vincent: Set for short rehab stint
Vincent (groin) is expected to make just one rehab appearance with High-A Modesto before being activated, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The right-hander has kept his arm in shape while he recovers from a strained groin muscle and thus won't need much time in the minors to prepare for a return to the Mariners' bullpen. Vincent has been an effective reliever since joining the M's a couple years ago, but he's not going to even sniff the ninth inning with Alex Colome now in Seattle behind closer Edwin Diaz.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Heads to disabled list•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Suffers groin strain Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Exits with leg injury•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Notches four outs for third win•
-
Mariners' Nick Vincent: Nabs second win of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart