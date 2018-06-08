Vincent (groin) is expected to make just one rehab appearance with High-A Modesto before being activated, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The right-hander has kept his arm in shape while he recovers from a strained groin muscle and thus won't need much time in the minors to prepare for a return to the Mariners' bullpen. Vincent has been an effective reliever since joining the M's a couple years ago, but he's not going to even sniff the ninth inning with Alex Colome now in Seattle behind closer Edwin Diaz.