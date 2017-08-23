Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Sustains concussion Monday
O'Malley was removed Monday in the first inning of Triple-A Tacoma's game after sustaining a concussion, Tacoma radio play-by-play announcer Mike Curto reports.
O'Malley apparently suffered the head injury after tripping over the pitcher's mound while pursuing a popup. The utility man has had a rocky season on the health front, as he was sidelined for the beginning of the campaign with appendicitis and also missed significant time while recovering from shoulder surgery. The concussion could keep him out of the mix for a promotion to the Mariners when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Activated and sent down•
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Heating up on rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Strong performance in first rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Begins rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Cleared to play catch•
-
Mariners' Shawn O'Malley: Has arthroscopic surgery Tuesday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...