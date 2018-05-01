Rockies' Shawn O'Malley: Returns from hand injury
O'Malley (hand) is 3-for-11 in three games since returning from the disabled list for Triple-A Albuquerque.
The utility man was sidelined with a broken hand since spring training, but he was able to return to action with the Isotopes over the weekend after rehabbing at extended spring training to start the season. O'Malley has a unique profile as a switch-hitter who can play both on the infield and the outfield, but his .231 career batting average in the majors suggests he's destined for an organizational depth role.
