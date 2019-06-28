Beckham was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros in place of Kyle Seager (wrist), Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager was on track to return to action Friday following a two-game absence, but his wrist still bothered him during batting practice, so manager Scott Servais decided to remove him and insert Beckham in his place. Beckham will man the hot corner and hit fifth against Astros starter Wade Miley.