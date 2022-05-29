Beckham (quadriceps) began a rehab assignment Saturday at Single-A Fort Myers and has gone 2-for-7 with a home run and two walks through his first two games with the affiliate.

The 2008 No. 1 overall pick is finally ready to play in games again after he was sidelined for approximately two months with the left quad strain he suffered late in spring training. Beckham was attending Twins camp as a non-roster invitee and will need to prove his health and perform effectively at the plate at Triple-A St. Paul for an extended period before getting a look in Minnesota. The 32-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Mariners.