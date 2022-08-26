Beckham was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Beckham was called up to provide additional depth at the end of July, but he accomplished very little in nearly a month with the Twins. He got into 12 games, going 2-for-25 at the plate with nine strikeouts. With Kyle Garlick (rib cage) back from the injured list, Beckham is no longer needed. Given that the recent unsuccessful stint represents the 2008 first-overall pick's only big-league action since 2019, he's unlikely to generate much interest on the waiver wire.