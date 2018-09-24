LeBlanc (8-5) threw five innings and took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in a loss to Texas.

LeBlanc cruised through five scoreless innings but opened the sixth by allowing two doubles and a walk without recording an out. Of course, his offense didn't do much to help either, scoring just one run in support. The 34-year-old will carry a 3.55 ERA into a rematch with the Rangers at home on Friday.