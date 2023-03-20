The Marlins reassigned De Goti to minor-league camp Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
De Goti, who caught on with Miami on a minor-league deal in December, is expected to open the season at Triple-A Jacksonville. The 28-year-old infielder previously appeared in two games at the big-league level with the Astros in 2021 but spent the entire 2022 campaign with Houston's top affiliate in Sugar Land, slashing .253/.352/.377 with nine home runs, eight stolen bases, 69 RBI and 77 runs across 577 plate appearances.