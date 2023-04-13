De Goti was traded to Minnesota from Miami for cash considerations, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports. He'll report to Triple-A St. Paul.

With recent injuries to several infielders at the major league level, the Twins are in need of infield depth in the high minors. De Goti will likely stay at Triple-A for the foreseeable future. He was hitting .278 with a home run and .611 OPS in four games for Triple-A Jacksonville before the trade.