Fulton (elbow) is listed as a member of Low-A Jupiter's season-opening rotation.
The 40th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, Fulton has yet to make his professional debut after last year's minor-league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even if a season had been held, Fulton likely wouldn't have been ready to pitch while he remained in recovery from the Tommy John procedure he required in September 2019. Now more than a year and a half removed from surgery, the 6-foot-6 southpaw shouldn't enter the 2021 season with significant restrictions.